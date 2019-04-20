Tecno Mobile launches Camon i4

LAHORE: Tecno Mobile has launched its first ever Triple AI Camera phone Camon i4 under its product slogan ‘Capture more beauty’ and latest trend of the market- a dot-notch display, a statement said.

The launch event took place at a private hotel in the presence of a number of celebrities and media personalities, tech gurus, stars from the fashion world, and influencer bloggers from all over the country. Tecno Mobile Global Vice President Higer Zhao said, “Tecno has come far from being an entrant to being a market hit in Pakistan. He reiterated that Tecno will never compromise on quality and the trust of the customers.”

Camon i4 has been equipped with a 2.0 QuadCore processor, Android 9.0 Pie, a 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a 3400mAh powerful battery.