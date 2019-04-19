South Africa pick out-of-form Amla

JOHANNESBURG: Veteran batsman Hashim Amla was on Thursday named in South Africa’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

Amla, 36, will be playing in his third World Cup despite a poor run of recent form.He was selected ahead of opening batsman Reeza Hendricks, who played in 18 consecutive One-Day Internationals before being dropped for the country’s most recent match against Sri Lanka in March.

The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with Amla’s form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement.

In keeping with a recent comment by Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe that racial quotas would not apply for the World Cup, eight white players were selected. CSA has an official target of black players making up 55 percent of teams.

South Africa’s campaign in the 2015 World Cup ended in controversy over quotas when official pressure was exerted to pick Vernon Philander for a semi-final against New Zealand despite the team management wanting to stay with the team that won a quarter-final against Sri Lanka, when Philander was injured.

Philander was picked ahead of the in-form Kyle Abbott, who subsequently signed a Kolpak contract with English county Hampshire.“We are very happy with the squad we have been able to put together and have every confidence in their ability to do our country proud at the World Cup,” said selection convener Linda Zondi.

“The fact that we have managed to win our last five series in a row in this format against Zimbabwe, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka twice underlines the quality of the team that Faf (du Plessis) will lead into the contest.

The South Africans will be wearing a specially-designed World Cup shirt at the tournament, mainly in apple green with darker green patterned sleeves.

South African squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.