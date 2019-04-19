Punjab approves MOs’ recruitment

LAHORE: The Punjab government Thursday approved the hiring of medical officers in 25 district headquarters hospitals, 15 tehsil headquarters hospitals besides the hiring of technical and non-technical staff in Punjab Food Authority, grade-IV staff of Human Resource Development and Minority Affairs, 88 employees in Punjab Safe City Authority.

The approval to withdrawal of the ban on hiring of lady constables besides approval for utility grants for officers of grade 14 to grade 19 of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) and Provincial Management Service (PMS) was also given in the eighth meeting of Standing Committee on Finance chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. The meeting had 37 items on agenda.

The meeting also approved the supplementary grants for local government departments, besides approving Rs 15 million for cleaning the Nullah Laiy, Rs 170 million for Waste Water Treatment Plant at Mehmood Booti, Babu Sabu and Shad Bagh.

The minister instructed the Health Department to run awareness campaigns in the low-laying areas for hepatitis prevention. He said Food Authority should work in collaboration with the drug authority. He directed that the crops should not irrigated with sewage.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid attended the special meeting of lady health supervisors as chief guest at Town Hall, on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed, CO Agha Toheed and large number of lady health supervisors were also present.

Addressing the meeting, she said the anti-polio vaccine will be administered to more than 18 lakh children under anti-polio campaign from 22nd to 25th April. She said that the role of lady health workers in the anti-polio campaign was of great importance as they would play a role of leading commander in this campaign. She stated that officers of health department should make this campaign a success through direct monitoring.

A meeting of Primary & Secondary Healthcare, held under the chairpersonship of Dr Yasmin Rashid, has launched Patient’s Safety Programme initiative. She said that in the first phase of Patient Safety Programme, 10 public sector hospitals will be made model hospitals. This programme will ensure the safe treatment of the patients at any cost in government hospitals.