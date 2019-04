Accident

SARGODHA: A man died in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits on Thursday. Hafiz Humayun Maqsood of Chak 87/SB along with his family was traveling by a car on Lahore Road when a vehicle hit them near Chak 88/SB. AS a result, Hafiz Maqsood died on the spot and three women sustained injuries.