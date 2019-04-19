close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
April 19, 2019

Spring festival kicks off in Lower Dir

National

TIMERGARA: A two-day spring festival was inaugurated at the Government College of Technology at Kandaro in Balambat tehsil in Lower Dir on Thursday. Commissioner of Malakand division Riaz Khan Mehsud was the chief guest at the ‘Sparlay da khoshalo festival’. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Riaz Mehsud said that contentment and happiness were directly linked to peace. He praised the organisers for arranging the spring festival and providing an opportunity to the local people to enjoy life.

