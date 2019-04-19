No ordinary chop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Eight months in, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has been rocked by high-profile departures. There was never one, single reason for the staff turnover, Geo TV reported.
Some firings and resignations were casualties of a shaky new government, prone to backtracking. Others were much-need sackings, and simply moments of 'good riddance'. Geo TV lists down all the high-level people who have been forced out and those who walked out on their own:
Fired/ Forced-out
• Asad Umar, Minister for Finance
• Fayazul Hassan Chohan, the Punjab information and culture minister
• Atif Mian, an economist, was asked to step down from the Economic Advisory Council (EAC)
• Dr Umar Saif, chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board
• Mohammad Tahir, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab
• Amjad Saleemi, Inspector General Punjab
• Rizwan Gondal, Pakpattan District Police Officer (DPO)
• Amjad Lateef, Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)
• Amin Rajput, the Managing Director Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC)
• Engineer MA Jabba, Chairman Pakistan Steel Mills
• Arshad Khan, Managing Director Pakistan Television (PTV)
Resignations
• Nasir Khan Durrani, chairman of the Commission on Police Reforms and Implementation in Punjab.
• Babar Awan, adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs
• Najam Sethi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
• Sahibzada Amir Jahangir, appointed by the Prime Minister as his special assistant on foreign investment
• Dr Imran Rasul and Asim Ijaz Khawaja part of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC)
• Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan,
• Aleem Khan, Minister Punjab, Minister of Local Government & Community
• Azam Swati, Minister for Science and Technology
• Jan Muhammad, Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP)
