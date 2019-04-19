SMIU students gives presentation on Sindh archaeological, cultural sites

Karachi: Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) has said that those modern documentaries and presentations would be received by viewers that would be based on true facts and personal observations.

Addressing the students of SMIU at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium after viewing an introductory documentary and ten presentations on various archaeological and cultural sites of Sindh, made by students of SMIU, who were part of the Exploring Sindh Educational Trip, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that although students have tried to present good work, but it shouldn’t be completely theoretical work. But, it would be based on personal observations and conversation with the local folks.

At the occassion students who gave presentations and shown their docuementries were namely; Eraj Zehra, Yumna Chouhan, Abbass Haider, Amad Shehzad, Laiba, Zainab Badar, Sania Akbar, Nimra Rao, Usama, Shahrukh, Yasir Tunio, Shajia, Rabia Shahid, Ibrahim Rizwan and Ahmed Nawaz.***