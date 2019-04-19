Bulgaria seizes 288 kilos of heroin

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOFIA: Bulgarian customs officials confiscated more than 288 kilograms of heroin hidden on a truck from Iran, prosecutors announced on Thursday.
The haul is the biggest amount of heroin seized at Bulgaria’s borders this year, the customs agency said. Two men -- the Iranian truck driver and a Turkish man, who was allegedly to receive the drugs in Bulgaria -- were detained and indicted for drug trafficking, the Haskovo regional prosecution said in a statement.
The drugs were placed in 144 packages hidden inside the floor and ceiling of a spray painting machine transported inside the truck. It was found when the vehicle was x-rayed upon entering Bulgaria from Turkey at the southeastern Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint on Sunday, but the seizure was only announced on Thursday.
Bulgaria, which lies on the so-called Balkan drugs route from the Middle East to Western Europe, has seen a several-fold increase in heroin seizures over the past three years. In 2018, the customs agency confiscated a total of 994 kilos of heroin at the country’s borders, a rise of 13 percent from 2017.
