close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 19, 2019

Bulgaria seizes 288 kilos of heroin

World

AFP
April 19, 2019

SOFIA: Bulgarian customs officials confiscated more than 288 kilograms of heroin hidden on a truck from Iran, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The haul is the biggest amount of heroin seized at Bulgaria’s borders this year, the customs agency said. Two men -- the Iranian truck driver and a Turkish man, who was allegedly to receive the drugs in Bulgaria -- were detained and indicted for drug trafficking, the Haskovo regional prosecution said in a statement.

The drugs were placed in 144 packages hidden inside the floor and ceiling of a spray painting machine transported inside the truck. It was found when the vehicle was x-rayed upon entering Bulgaria from Turkey at the southeastern Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint on Sunday, but the seizure was only announced on Thursday.

Bulgaria, which lies on the so-called Balkan drugs route from the Middle East to Western Europe, has seen a several-fold increase in heroin seizures over the past three years. In 2018, the customs agency confiscated a total of 994 kilos of heroin at the country’s borders, a rise of 13 percent from 2017.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World