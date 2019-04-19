Enhanced justice

Our criminal justice system is facing a multitude of difficult challenges, such as corruption, inadequate resources, and inefficiency. It is also a common perception that it is failing vulnerable groups. The key players in the administration of the criminal justice system must adapt to new conditions. They must deal with serious forms of transnational crime, such as terrorism, organised crime, trafficking in humans, drug trafficking and trafficking in firearms in an effective manner.

International cooperation is required to fight such crime, and each national system must be brought into compliance with the international commitments of the country in question Above all, reform efforts must have to establish a police system that is politically neutral, non-authoritarian, accountable and responsive to the community. It must also be professionally efficient and an instrument of rule of law.

Hahsim Abro

Islamabad