Thu Apr 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

Body found

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2019

SIALKOT: The body of a man who drowned the other day was found. Rescue-1122 recovered the body of Azan, 15, from a canal near village Tayyab Bhutta, in the limits of the Qila Kallerwala police station. Azan had drowned in the canal while bathing near village Basiwala one week ago. His grandfather Abdul Majeed, 65, and grandmother Asia Bibi, 60, also drowned making a bid to save him. The deceased was a resident of Chhichherwali, Gujranwala.

ROBBERS INJURE MAN, DAUGHTER: A man and his daughter were inflicted injuries over putting up resistance to bandits, Ataullah Bajwa, 55, and his daughter Saira, 30, were shot and injured at their house in Faisal Colony by two robbers.

