Three crucial questions over Pak WC squad

LAHORE: Pakistan are set to announce their squad for the World Cup on Thursday evening. This, however, will be a preliminary squad to keep up with the ICC’s initial deadline. The 15-man lineup, which leaves for England on April 23, will be accompanied by two reserve players as Pakistan take on England in a five-match ODI series.

All the 17 players will be under consideration for the final World Cup lineup which will be announced before May 23. Though majority slots are no-brainers, but the national selection committee, led by Inzamamul Haq, must be feeling the heat to name players for the contentious ones.

The third opener: Abid vs Shan: That Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman will be Pakistan’s primary openers is established. But, who amongst Abid Ali and Shan Masood will make the cut for the third opener remains to be seen. After a prolific run in domestic one-day competitions and for Pakistan ‘A’ in the past two years, Shan was given a run as an opener for the Australia ODIs in the UAE last month. Despite scoring a fifty in the last match, he largely failed to impress as his scores in the three following up matches were 19, 2, and 0.

It coincided with a dream debut for Abid, who’s 112 registered the record for the highest score on debut for Pakistan. That, however, followed a first-ball duck. In the recent Pakistan Cup, country’s premier one-day tournament, Abid scored a century in the final to help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the title. It was his fifth century in List ‘A’ cricket in the past 15 months.

The curious case of Asif Ali: After a telling PSL2018, Pakistan were quick to include Asif Ali in the one-day set-up. It was, of course, due to lack of a power-hitter in the team’s batting order which has seen them failing behind the standards of modern-day ODI cricket.

Asif was put on the plane for a five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe and then for the Asia Cup in the UAE. He, however, failed to live up to the expectation. After his 9 against New Zealand in the last of the three-match ODI series, he was dropped for the tour of South Africa. His overall record reads his average to be at 28.57 with a strike rate of 130.71. But, upon removing Zimbabwe series from equation, the average and strike rate drop to 17.20 and 95.55.

Pakistan dearly need a hard-hitter in the lower middle-order and Asif is the only suitable choice after the PCB ignored Umar Akmal from the probable squad. They could make way for him by axing Mohammad Hafeez. As they did for the Asia Cup in September. But, Hafeez provides a spin option and his last outing in England (which was in the Champions Trophy) saw him average above 49.

Amir, Junaid or Shinwari?: Mohammad Amir has arguably caused Inzamam ul Haq a great deal of headache over the last two years. He enjoys the big match reputation and the selectors keep giving him opportunities to fire. But, he has had a hapless record in ODI cricket since the Champions Trophy.

Yes, these stats are well-ingrained in every Pakistan fan’s mind, but they have to be written. 101 overs, five wickets, 92.60 average. The selectors and the team management, comprising Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed, might be inclined to have Amir at their disposal in England after what he did the last time there.

Amir’s competitors for the spot are Junaid Khan and Usman Shinwari. During the same window, Junaid has taken 14 wickets at 30.71 runs apiece in 12 matches.