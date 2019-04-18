Art exhibition opens at CUI

Islamabad: A group exhibition titled 'The World from my Eyes' opened was held at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Art Gallery (CAG).

The event was inaugurated by Country Cultural Counsellor for US Embassy Matthew Singer and was attended by CUI faculty, students and people from different walks of life. The exhibition showcased the work of women artists only and was arranged by Farrah Mahmood, in charge of CAG.

Speaking on the occasion, country cultural counsellor Matthew Singer appreciated the work done by all female artists. He said it made him ultimately happy to see women emerging as strength in the region. The counsellor encouraged the artists on expressing their views through their artworks and showing the audience the world through their eyes.

He congratulated the CUI’s initiative of bringing an all-female exhibition together to their university’s Art Gallery and said such platforms and opportunities should be provided to the women all across Pakistan to express their thoughts and vision through art.

Founder Rector of CUI Dr SM Junaid Zaidi gave the Vote of thanks and appreciated the artists work. He thanked the chief guest, Matthew Singer, for encouraging the artists for their work and asked him to look for chances of an artist exchange programme.

Dr. Zaidi also praised the work of artists and their enthusiasm for promoting the soft image of Pakistan through their work. The show displayed artworks of Amna Hashmi, Ayesha Hassan, Suraiyya Choudhry, TabassumShaheen, Farrah Mahmood, Kyran N. K. Ali, Maryam Saif, Mehwish Abid, Raheela Mushtaq, Saira Salahuddin, Sheherbano Husain, Sohaina Elia, and Zarin Gul.

The artworks include mix media, graphic prints, instillation, miniature painting, photography, oil paintings, and manual graphics. Their artworks represent their experiences, how an artist perceives and transforms the world within them.

They dream about their work and passion, “The World from my Eyes” is a show which reflects how they worked with deep heart. The show was attended by people belonging to all walks of life and will be on display until April 30.