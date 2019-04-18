Six traffic wardens sacked

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik has sacked six traffic wardens and one traffic assistant on different charges, including corruption, misconduct and long absence.

Wardens Asad Bukhari, Ahmad Ali, Aneela, Shahbaz and Tariq and Traffic Assistant Umar were dismissed from service. The CTO said negligent and corrupt officials had no place in the Traffic Police Department.

arrested: Civil Lines division police claimed to have arrested 121 criminals in a crackdown and seized arms and drugs.

Police seized six pistols, more than two kg heroin, more than two kg charas and 36 litre liquor. Following the directions of Civil Lines SP Safdar Raza Kazmi, police busted six gangs of criminals and arrested their 17 members. Loot worth over Rs1.7 was recovered from them.