Over 40 militants killed in Afghanistan in 24 hours

KABUL: More than 40 militants have been killed elsewhere in the conflict-battered Afghanistan over the past 24 hours as both the Taliban group and government forces have intensified operations, officials said Wednesday.

The government forces in latest crackdown stormed a Taliban hideout in Arghandab district of the southern Zabul province killing five armed insurgents and injuring six others, said an army statement released Wednesday.

Afghan forces, according to army spokesman in the northern region, Mohammad Hanif Rezai, have killed 11 insurgents and injured 21 others in Dawlatabad district of the northern Faryab province since Tuesday. Two Taliban important commanders Maulvi Omari andMaulvi Naem are among those killed, Rezai said, adding the operations against militants in Dawlatabad district and adjoining areas would last until the militants are wiped out.

Similarly, the government forces have killed 25 militants elsewhere in the restive eastern Ghazni province and recaptured 21 villages over the past 24 hours, provincial government spokesman Aref Nuri said Wednesday.

Moreover, people in the northern Kunduz province in a gathering held in provincial capital the Kunduz city on Wednesday morning, appreciated the security forces for fighting back the Taliban and thwarting their designs to overrun the city.

Taliban outfit launched its annual offensive on April 12 and since then the militant group has attacked government interests across Afghanistan. Rejecting the claims made by officials, Taliban militants in counter-claims insisted the armed group had inflicted casualties on security forces and gained ground. Afghan warring sides often exaggerate the casualties and gains of opponents, it is difficult to verify with independent sources.