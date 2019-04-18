Mother-of-three killed by husband in graveyard

A woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband in the Korangi area on Wednesday. Police officials said that the incident took place at an Astana in a graveyard in Korangi No 6 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station. According to SHO Shahid Khan, 32-year-old Anila, wife of Asif, went to the Astana for spiritual healing where her husband came and opened fire at her. The injured woman was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The police said the mother of three was killed apparently over a family dispute. The police collected two empty shells of a .30-bore pistol from the crime scene. The police are looking for the eluding suspect.