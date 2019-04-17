close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
April 17, 2019

Dust, thunderstorm likely today

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Dust-thunderstorm with rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places of Rawalpindi division on Wednesday whereas dry and hot weather is expected in most parts of the country. Pakistan Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that more dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Gujranwala division and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.nesday.

