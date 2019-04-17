Farewell for outgoing IG

LAHORE Outgoing Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi has said all the officers and officials of Punjab Police Department are like his family and he has always tried his best for the welfare of the police force and development of the department to make it a prestigious department.

He stated this while addressing a farewell ceremony held for him at Central Police Office here. “I will be connected with this department in the future also because transfer posting are part of service and being a soldier we should always be prepared for them,” Amjad Javed Saleemi said.

In the end, a bouquet was presented to the outgoing IG from police officers. PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol newly-appointed Additional IG Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhary met all the DSPs and branch incharges posted at PHP Headquarters.

Addressing the PHP officials, he said, “We have to come up to the public expectations. We should have our attitude decent and humble.” accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 959 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Eleven people died and 1,043 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 668 badly injured were removed to hospitals while 375 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

Conference: The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) hosted its 13th annual conference recently. According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the theme for this year’s conference was “Critical Interventions: Mapping Emerging Scholarship on South Asia.” The conference, convened by Dr Saba Pirzadeh and Dr Sameen Mohsin Ali, brought together humanities and social sciences scholars whose work interrogated the concept of South Asia as reality and construct.

The two-day conference consisted of 30 panels with presentations by over a 100 scholars from Pakistan, India, the UK, France, the US and Canada. The panels showcased research on a variety of subjects such as regional conflict, nationalist formations, urban development, political governance, education reforms, gender contestations, indigenous literature, knowledge production, popular culture and environmental concerns.

The first day of the conference included the launch of the Mahbub-Ul-Haq Research Centre (MHRC) with a discussion on “Humanising the State: Mainstreaming Human Security in Pakistan’s National Security Narrative.”

An art exhibit, Dhaak Ke Teen Pat (three leaves of the flaming tree), ran in parallel to the conference. The conference concluded with a commitment to developing critical discourse on South Asia through a critique of reductive stereotypes, emphasis on multidisciplinary knowledge and promotion of transnational academic networks. AG appointed: Sardar Ahmad Jamal Sukhera has been appointed Advocate General of Punjab. The Punjab Law Department has issued a notification on Tuesday.