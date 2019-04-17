Rain lashes different parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Rain lashed different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial capital on Tuesday, turning the weather pleasant and bringing the temperature down to 22 degree centigrade.

The shower started in the morning and continued with intervals till evening.

The Met office forecast said that widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rain was also expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Isolated heavy rainfalls are also expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.

The Met office forecast said more dust-thunderstorm/rain accompanied by gusty winds was expected today (Wednesday) at scattered places in Gujranwala division and AJK while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Upper Dir received 45 millimeter rain, Lower Dir 21, Mirkhani 40, DI Khan 33, Malam Jabba 32, Parachinar 27, Pattan, Kalam 22, Drosh 21, Chitral 17, Balakot 13, Peshawar 12, Saidu Sharif 10, Cherat 11, Bannu 08, Kakul 02, in Balochistan: Sibbi 44, Quetta (Shiekh Manda 17, Smungli 13), Barkhan 10, Zhob 08, Turbat 06, Kalat, Khuzdar, Ormara 04, Panjgur, Dalbandin, Lasbela 02, In Punjab Bahawalnager had received 41millimeter, Khanewal 32, Kasur, Noorpurthal 30, Faisalabad 24, Layyah 20, Bhakkar, Sahiwal 14, T.T.Singh, Jhang 13, Islamabad A/P 10, Kotaddu, Hafizabad 08, Lahore (A/P 08, City 05), Joharabad 07, Sailkot 05, Sargodha, Okara 04, Multan 03, Chakwal, Murree 02, Jhelum, D.G Khan, M.B.Din 01, in Sindh: Padidan 32, Dadu 10, Rohri 02, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 12, Garidupatta 09, Muzaffarabad 08, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore received 01 shower.

Man acquitted of 13 years jail

The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday acquitted a man of 13 years imprisonment who was charged in an attempted murder case.

A single bench of Justice Ijaz Anwar acquitted a convict Qaiser Gul in an attempted murder case.

During the hearing, Asad Danial Chamkani submitted before the bench that the convict was charged on May 23, 2005, at the City Police Station Mardan for firing at one Ashfaq and injuring him.

As per the FIR, he submitted that the appellant remained absconder for 15 years in the case and police arrested him on November 15, 2015.

He said that the local court in Mardan on April 20, 2016, awarded him 13 years sentence under various sections of law.

The lawyer submitted that the convict was charged on malafide intention as in the FIR two persons were charged while there was one injury to the body of the complainant. He said the police had not properly investigated the case.

NW residents continue protest for education facilities

The elders and students belonging to Barokhel tribe of North Waziristan continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Tuesday to demand better education facilities.

Led by Malik Shadikhel, Asadullah, Malik Bahadur Khan and others, the elders said that their children were being deprived of education by not constructing more classrooms in the middle school in Barokhel area.

The elders said that deputy commissioner had directed to prepare a feasibility report for the construction of a building but the planning officer and Government Middle School Barokhel officials were adopting delaying tactics.

Faqir Ipi’s death anniversary marked

The activists of the Pashtunkhwa Students Organization, University of Peshawar chapter, on Tuesday marked the 59th death anniversary of Mirza Ali Khan better known as Faqir Ipi.

Speakers paid rich tributes to the Pashtun hero for his struggle for freedom against the British Raj. They urged the people to remember their heroes so the younger generation could learn lessons from their rich history. The organization zonal deputy secretary Mir Kalam Wazir, Dr Naeem Khan, Shah Faisal Afghan and others spoke on the occasion.

Mirza Ali Khan, commonly known as Faqir Ipi, was born in a small village Kurta near Khajuri.