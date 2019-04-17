PTI to celebrate its foundation day on May 1

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s foundation day will be celebrated on May 1 while the party Chairman Prime Minster Imran Khan will grace the ceremony as chief guest.

PTI Central Media Department said an important meeting of PTI leadership was held here at Central Secretariat with Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi in the chair. The meeting was attended by Central Additional Secretary General Ejaz Ahmed Choudhary, Senator Faisal Javed, Dr. Abul Hassan and others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the foundation day ceremony that will be held on May 1 at Jinnah Convention Centre.

In his address, the founding Chairman of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a historic speech and explain future strategy and targets of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. In addition to that the chronicle of decades long struggle of PTI will be presented in the ceremony.

The revised draft of party constitution will be presented exclusively for formal approval of the National Council of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. Following the approval of the party constitution, the process of raising party structures at central and provincial level will be initiated.

It has been decided in the meeting to celebrate Youm-e-Tasees of the party with full fervor and passion. Speaking at the occasion Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan stated that the party is at a very significant stage of its evolution. He said it is the need of hour to transform the party into an exemplary political institution. “We pledge to play our part in the progress of the country and will continue to strive hard to achieve our milestones”, he said in concluding remarks.