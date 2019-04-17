close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

Human rights issues discussed

National

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari and Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarbi held a meeting here. They discussed various matters related to human rights. Human rights minister Dr Mazari informed the ambassador about the initiatives and steps taken by the Pakistani government for the protection and promotion of human rights in the country and future plans in this respect.

