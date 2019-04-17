Human rights issues discussed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari and Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarbi held a meeting here. They discussed various matters related to human rights. Human rights minister Dr Mazari informed the ambassador about the initiatives and steps taken by the Pakistani government for the protection and promotion of human rights in the country and future plans in this respect.
