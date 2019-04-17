close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

No room for extremism in Islam: Imam-e-Kaaba

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 17, 2019

LAHORE: Imam-e-Kaaba Shaikh Abdul Elah Al Juhani has stressed that Islam is the religion of love, justice and moderation, adding that there is no room for extremism and exaggeration in the Deen.

He was addressing people after inaugurating a TV channel being launched under the aegis of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) at its offices on Ravi Road on Tuesday evening.

He paid tributes to the armed forces and the nation of Pakistan for successfully countering the menace of terrorism in the country and making large sacrifices for achieving peace and security for the countrymen.

He spent a busy day in Lahore. He led Maghrib prayers at Badshahi Masjid and afterwards he reached Jamia Ashrafia where he led Isha prayers. He said both the countries remained together like brothers despite several ups and downs in the history.

He said Ulema and scholars would have to present the actual picture of Islam to the world. He said Ulema could play a key role in eradicating hatred and sectarian differences to promote the message of love and brotherhood among the entire Muslim Ummah.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan