No room for extremism in Islam: Imam-e-Kaaba

LAHORE: Imam-e-Kaaba Shaikh Abdul Elah Al Juhani has stressed that Islam is the religion of love, justice and moderation, adding that there is no room for extremism and exaggeration in the Deen.

He was addressing people after inaugurating a TV channel being launched under the aegis of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) at its offices on Ravi Road on Tuesday evening.

He paid tributes to the armed forces and the nation of Pakistan for successfully countering the menace of terrorism in the country and making large sacrifices for achieving peace and security for the countrymen.

He spent a busy day in Lahore. He led Maghrib prayers at Badshahi Masjid and afterwards he reached Jamia Ashrafia where he led Isha prayers. He said both the countries remained together like brothers despite several ups and downs in the history.

He said Ulema and scholars would have to present the actual picture of Islam to the world. He said Ulema could play a key role in eradicating hatred and sectarian differences to promote the message of love and brotherhood among the entire Muslim Ummah.