Clean up

A few months pass on, there is another attack on the Hazara community, we condemn that – but no one is caught and punished until the next tragedy. Did the Quaid want this type of Pakistan? Have we become immune to such brutal killings? Such tragedies have been so routinised that the foreign press has stopped taking notice of such incidents.

I am sure we can cleanse ourselves of the perpetrators of such heinous acts, as was demonstrated elsewhere in the country with numerous military operations.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA