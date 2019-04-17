EBM and m/SIX Pakistan Win International SLIM Digi Awards 2018

Pakistan’s largest biscuit manufacturer and food company, English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd, (EBM) and GroupM Pakistan’s fastest growing media agency m/SIX, have represented the country on numerous international forums. Their most recent achievement, and yet another feather in EBM’s and m/SIX cap, is the award for the Best Digital Media Campaign of the year at the Sri Lankan Institute of Marketing (SLIM) Digi Awards 2018.

SLIM Digis 2018, one of the most coveted awards organized by the Sri Lankan Institute of Marketing, aims to celebrate the very best in digital marketing, digital innovation and talent as well as recognize the South Asian region’s growing influence on the global digital industry. An independent judging panel, comprising of leading business leaders, marketers, digital practitioners, agency strategists, and other experts in the field of digital marketing, is in charge of evaluating entries. The initiative promotes work that is innovative, contemporary and in line with global standards so as to inspire the digital marketing industry and the next generation of marketing practitioners.

Director EBM, Shahzain Munir, also added, ‘Such awards strengthen our confidence and help us know that we are on the right track. As always, it is an honor representing Pakistan and promoting the strength of our industry on the international forum.’***