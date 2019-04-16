BCB seeks Shakib’s return from IPL

DHAKA: Bangladesh will ask star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to return from Indian Premier League and join the team’s World Cup preparation camp next week, the nation’s Cricket Board said Monday.

Shakib is currently in India with his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Our camp is beginning. I have asked to send a letter to Shakib immediately to come back. Let’s see how he responds to this,” said Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan in Dhaka.

Shakib played just one game this season, picking up one wicket for 42 runs in 3.4 overs against his former franchise Kolkata Night Riders.

It was the only competitive game for Shakib since returning from an injury he picked up during the Bangladesh Premier League final in January.

In a star-studded line-up featuring Australia’s David Warner, England’s Jonny Bairstow, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, and Afghanistan duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, Bangladesh is concerned Shakib might not get more matches in the coming days.

Unable to get enough games, Shakib recently invited his personal coach Mohammad Salahuddin to India to keep him ready for the World Cup.

Bangladesh will start their preparation camp for the tournament on April 22 and the team will leave for the UK in early May. They are scheduled to play a tri-nation tournament in Ireland from May 5-17.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s hopes for the World Cup have been hit by injuries to several key players, including star pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

The 23-year-old left arm bowler sprained his ankle warming up for a Dhaka Premier League match on Thursday, joining a growing injury list which includes batsman Mahmudullah Riyad and pace bowler Rubel Hossain.

Bangladesh had previously barred the injury-prone Mustafizur from playing in the Indian Premier League ahead of the World Cup, which starts May 30. It had let him take part in the domestic 50-over league to keep match-fit however.

The new injury is expected to sideline him for at least two weeks.

“Mustafizur is slightly better now. We are hopeful he will play the World Cup,” Bangladesh Cricket Board chief physician Debashis Chowdhury told AFP.