PIMS seeks more house officer posts

Islamabad The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the capital city's premier government hospital, has requested the health services and regulation ministry to create 150 more paid posts of house officers for it.

In a letter written to the ministry's joint secretary, PIMS executive director said as discussed with the health minister, the hospital had 143 sanctioned posts of paid house officers but at present, 100 of them were reserved for the graduates of the Federal Medical and Dental College, the constituent college of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University.

He said PIMS had more than 38 specialties and super specialties under one umbrella and therefore, the medical and dental graduates from all over the country preferred to join it for undergoing the compulsory house job training.

"As per the PMDC policy, one house officer as per the ratio of two beds are permissible. At present, PIMS has more than 1,200 beds but due to the shortage of the sanctioned slots for paid house jobs, more than 250 house officers join the compulsory training without any stipend. It is, therefore, requested that 150 paid house jobs be created to meet the PMDC criteria," he said adding that the total annual financial impact of the post creation will be Rs72 million.