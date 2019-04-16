A bad idea

This refers to the news item ‘New amnesty scheme discouraging for existing taxpayers’ (April 12). Whoever advised the government to launch yet another amnesty scheme has done great disservice to PM Imran Khan because its fallout is going to reverberate later on.

One, this decision is in stark contrast to the PTI’s avowed mantra of crusade against white-collar crime. Imran Khan’s whole struggle has been based on the promise of tightening the noose against financial wrong-doers. Two, the government’s resort to the scheme manifests the failure of its economic team in expanding the tax base, implementing austerity, accelerating economic activity and bringing people out of the poverty net through home-grown solutions. It appears to be a desperate attempt as the government’s economic revival plan, if there was one, has miserably failed. Third, the government appears to have acquiesced to the demands of certain influential groups and floated the scheme under pressure. Fourth, it goes with wishful thinking that the scheme would somehow kick-start the economy by unleashing hidden money. Fifth, the government is muted by not committing that the scheme is a last and final opportunity to declare undisclosed wealth. Sixth, the scheme will not go well with the FATF and implies an admission that the government is weak in addressing its concerns on money laundering and terrorist financing. Instead of criticising the opposition, PM Imran Khan should look inward and find out who the black sheep in his party are that are damaging his principled stand.

Arif Majeed

Karachi