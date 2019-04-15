Five Ramazan bazaars to be set up in Pindi

Rawalpindi : Local government would establish five special Ramazan Bazaars to facilitate masses in the holy month to facilitate them.

An official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) talking to this agency said that these bazaars would be set up at the Nawaz Sharif Park along Double Road in Shamsababd, Committee Chowk, Haideri Chowk, Dhoke Hassu and Sadiqabad.

He said the government would ensure availability of daily-use commodities at these bazaars.

He made it clear that special directives have also been issued to prominently display rate lists of all commodities.

The lists, he said, would also bear the phone numbers of those tasked with supervising affairs at the respective bazaars to lodge a complaint. Emergency services numbers would also be displayed prominently in these bazars, he said.