Strict action against private school mafia demanded

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Sunday said greedy businesses have hijacked the educational system which is being used to maximize profits.

The majority of private schools have no intention of increasing the standard of education or improving the literacy rate as they are just focused on earnings.

Strict and meaningful action must be taken against private school mafia which is milking parents under different lame excuses, said Patron ICST Shahid Rasheed Butt.

He said that parents are forced to buy books, copies, stationery, and uniform from favourite shops where they have to pay 300 to 400 per cent more than the market rate.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that new curriculum is introduced every year so that students cannot use old books, which is a way to extract money from parents.

He said that teachers are being used as salesmen with a sole aim to please students to attract more business which is resulting in a disaster.

The government should immediately stop the merciless mafia from plundering the masses in the name of education, he demanded.

Butt also criticised the unprecedented hike of fifteen to twenty-five per cent hike in the price of milk which will create food security issue while it will have a very negative impact on the mental and physical growth of children.

Action should also be taken against milk sellers who are banking on the opportunity to maximise their profits.