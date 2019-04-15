Additional CS, other secretaries transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has transferred and posted a number of administrative secretaries and additional chief secretary, home.

The Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) issued a notification on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Fazeel Asghar, Finance Secretary Hamed Yqoob Sheikh, Excise and Taxation Secretary Sher Alam Mehsud and Secretary Services Ahmad Raza Sarwar have been transferred and repatriated to the Establishment Division, Islamabad. Irrigation Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza has been transferred and posted as additional chief secretary, home. Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal (awaiting posting) has been posted as services secretary, Nabeel Ahmad Awan (awaiting posting) as excise and taxation secretary and Dr Ahmed Jawad Qazi (awaiting posting) as irrigation secretary.

Food Secretary Shoukat Ali has been transferred and posted as agriculture secretary vice Dr Wasif Khurshid already transferred and posted as transport secretary, replacing Babar Shafi who has been directed to report to the S&GAD till further orders. Nasim Sadiq, officer on special duty (OSD), has been posted as food secretary.

Dr Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui, principal secretary to Punjab chief minister, has been transferred and posted as finance secretary. Dr Shoaib Akbar, secretary coordination to CM, will look after the post of principal secretary to CM till the posting of regular incumbent. Muhammad Saleem Afzal, additional secretary, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner, Bahawalpur, replacing Sain Ditta Khalid who has been directed to report to the S&GAD till further orders.