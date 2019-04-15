Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: I am student of Master in Management Science with (human resource management concentration) from Comsats University, Islamabad. I have completed my coursework with CGPA 3.83 and now pursuing thesis. Earlier, I have done MCom Finance (2-year) from Punjab University after BCom (2-year from Punjab University). I have previously done FSc pre-engineering from Federal Board with 63% marks. I want to pursue further education in my field. Kindly guide from which country I can pursue for PhD easily with high acceptance rate with no tuition fee. Also please guide me which experience will boost my career to maximum level. (Naseer, Islamabad)

Ans: Having looked at your academic profile, please note that most PhDs in the western world which includes UK, EU, USA, Canada or Australia would require some research work or most probably an MPhil rather than an MS. Moreover, all reputable universities demand a 4-year Hons and are reluctant to accept Pakistani students on the basis of 2+2 (two years BCom, 2 years MCom etc). However, my advice would be once you complete your coursework, you should compile your CV and contact us.

Q2: Sir, I got 54% marks in intermediate. Now what should I do? Should I repeat my intermediate? I have short time for preparation because papers are scheduled for May 2019 or go to Virtual University. Do you think VU is good university for BSCS degree? Its degree is good for job or I go for BSc 2-year? My interest is in computers. I am a web developer and my friends call me computer master. (Kamran, Lahore) Ans: No need of repeating yourintermediate. You should look at doing a degree in computer science from a public sector or a private sector institution. Most of them give you admission at this percentage at least in computer science. It is important that you understand computer science thoroughly and since you have huge interest you can make a career going forward.

Q3: I am student of 2nd year Pre-Engineering, I have faced two consecutive losses in entrance test of my dream university. In first and second series of entrance test I secured 103 marks out of 200 in each which is not what I expected; I prepared for my test from leading entrance test preparatory academy, but the problem is that the question or techniques or methods taught there were not helpful for me in my test as in whole test out of 200 only few questions were those in which those methods were fruitful resulting in my low marks. I talked to them about those and they said we are top in Pakistan and same course or techniques are taught to everyone. My board exams are near and I am now focusing on them and the last test series will be after exams but the only thing I want from you is to guide me where I am wrong, where I can improve myself. (Zulfiqar, Lahore)

Ans: The entrance test exams are not based on any specific template. The questions and format keep on changing; therefore, you will have to practice based on their previous test papers that are available online. Please follow advice and suggestions for MCQs which are defined in all subject areas. It is always better to do your own preparation rather than seeking help from academies who are used to prepare students according to a generic template and very true they are not repeated always. One month should be enough for you. I wish you all the best.

Q4: Sir, I want to do MA Political Science. I want your guidance if this course or degree has any scope. (Ijaz, Multan)

Ans: Political Science is a very huge and diversified subject area and has now become multidisciplinary science that touches base with a number of Social Sciences particularly Development Studies and International Relations etc. If you wish to do Political Science you may try to attempt CSS provided you have a deep insight to current affairs and international relations. If so, you may have better chances of passing the written test. As a subject, it is a good area for research / PhD and then going into teaching or publications can be another option.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).