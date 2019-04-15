Woman, daughter found dead in Lytton Road house

LAHORE : The decomposed bodies of a woman and her eight-year old daughter were recovered from their house in the Lytton Road police area on Sunday.

Locals of Jail Road informed police about the foul smell emitting from their house. Police reached the scene and found the victims dead on the upper storey of the house. The victims have been identified as Ayesha, 40, and Amna, 8. Forensic teams also reached the scene and collected evidences. Police said the bodies were 5 to 6 days old. Police said the autopsy would help ascertain the cause of their deaths.

The victim family said some unidentified persons tortured them to death. The SP concerned said the victim woman's husband had contracted two marriages. Investigations would reveal whether it was an incident of murder or suicide. The bodies were removed to morgue.

Four cops laid to rest

Funeral prayers for the four cops of Lahore police who lost their lives in a road accident near Sheikhupura were offered at District Police Lines here on Sunday. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) BA Nasir, Anti Corruption Establishment Director General Ejaz Shah, Punjab Additional IG Welfare Rao Sardar Ali, Lahore Commissioner Mujtaba Paracha, DIGs Waqas Nazir, Imran Ahmar, SSPs Captain (R) Mustansir Feroz, Zeshan Ahmed, relatives of the deceased also offered the funeral prayers.

The bodies the cops, Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa, ASI Asadur Rehman, Head Constable Mujahidul Hasan and Constable Kausar Abbas, were awarded full police honour and later laid to rest in the graveyards near their homes. The road accident had occurred when the police team was coming back to Lahore from Layyah where they had gone to arrest proclaimed offenders. The CCPO and other high-ups of Lahore police also offered their condolences to the bereaved families and paid tribute to the late police officers who laid their lives in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, the CCPO directed the administrative officers concerned to complete the process for provision of benefits to the victim families.

Meanwhile, IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi expressed grief over the death of four police officials due to the capsizing of Police van on Sheikhupura, Faisalabad road, IG Punjab offered condolences to heirs of deceased, I pay homage to those officials who died in the harness. IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi While expressing grief over the demise of Police officials in a traffic accident at Sheikhupura Faisalabad road, the Inspector General Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi said that I pay homage to those officials who died in offering official duties. IGP further directed CCPO Lahore that the families of the deceased officials should be looked after and best treatment should be ensured to injured officials. He further said that dutiful officials are assets of the department and their families should be looked after in all ways. He further directed to ensure permanent contacts with families of the deceased officials to avoid them any difficulty. It should be cleared that the police officials of PS Gulberg, Lahore were taking proclaimed offender Aslam from District Layyah and the van met an accident on Sheikhupura Faisalabad road. In the result of the accident, three officials namely TASI Asad ul Rehman, Head Constable Mujahid Hussain, and Constable Kausar breathed their last on the spot whereas fourth official Sub Inspector, Ghulam Mustafa succumbed to death at the hospital. Injured officials have been shifted to Lahore for further treatment after initial medical aid at DHQ hospital Sheikhupura.