Three Bajaur residents gunned down in Larkana

SUKKUR: Three residents of the Bajaur Agency were killed in Larkana on Wednesday in a targeted attack. Reports said that two motorcyclists intercepted a Chingchi rickshaw at Naudero Sugar Mills in Larkana and fired upon it, killing Rais Gul and Waheed Gul on the spot while Rab Gul was critically injured. Police reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the Naudero Hospital where the injured also died. Police later shifted the dead bodies to the CMC Hospital Larkana for postmortem. SSP Larkana Masood Bangash said that investigations were underway and said that the killers would be arrested. He said someone was conspiring to create ethnic conflict in Sindh. He said the police were investigating the incident from all directions. The victims hailed from post-office Khar of Bajaur District and were selling crockery. Mukhtiar Ali, the driver of the Chingchi rickshaw, told the police that the victims had hired his vehicle and were on way to Naudero for selling dinner sets. When the vehicle reached the Power House near Naudero Sugar Mills, some motorcyclists with faces covered up forced him to stop the rickshaw and when he stopped the vehicle, they fired at the three and fled away.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, taking notice of the incident, has directed DIGP Larkana to ensure the arrest of the killers and to furnish a report to him about the incident.

Our correspondent adds from Khar: The members of Bajaur Youth Jirga and trader community staged a protest against the killing of innocent poor labourers hailing from the tribal district in Larkana city of Sindh province on Wednesday.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the killers and demanding justice for the victim families, the protesters urged the Sindh government to provide protection to the Pakhtuns working there.

Speaking on the occasion, BYJ members Javed Rahman, Siddique Akbar and traders’ leader Bahadur and others condemned the killing of three labourers from Bajaur in Larkana. They urged the Sindh government to arrest the killers forthwith and award them exemplary punishment.

They feared that such incidents would flare up the ethnic violence, which would not be in the interest of the country and nation. The protesters announced that a mammoth protest would be staged along with the bodies of victim labourers by blocking the roads today to press the government to arrest the accused forthwith.