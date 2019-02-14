Foreign students facilitation centre

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has announced setting up international office in order to facilitate foreign students. He said PU was also planning to enhance enrolment of foreign students.

He was addressing a dinner hosted for the foreign students studying at various departments of Punjab University. PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Hall Council Chairman Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Students Affairs Director Dr Asmatullah, deans of various faculties and some 100 students attended the event.

The VC said PU’s international ranking was improving and soon we would get good news in this regard. He said the administration was making efforts for internationalising the university and foreign students must advise potential candidates to get admission at PU.