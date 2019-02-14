close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

Foreign students facilitation centre

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has announced setting up international office in order to facilitate foreign students. He said PU was also planning to enhance enrolment of foreign students.

He was addressing a dinner hosted for the foreign students studying at various departments of Punjab University. PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Hall Council Chairman Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Students Affairs Director Dr Asmatullah, deans of various faculties and some 100 students attended the event.

The VC said PU’s international ranking was improving and soon we would get good news in this regard. He said the administration was making efforts for internationalising the university and foreign students must advise potential candidates to get admission at PU.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore