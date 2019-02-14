CS kicks off tree plantation campaign

Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Wednesday planted a sapling in Jallo Park to kick off spring tree plantation drive in the province.

During the three-month Plant for Pakistan Campaign about 12 million saplings would be planted all over Punjab. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said providing a clean environment to people was the priority of the government.

He said public cooperation was vital in making the campaign a success, adding the government institutions and civil society would have to work collectively for this national cause. He said controlling environmental pollution was a service to humanity; tree plantation was imperative to control growing environmental pollution.

He said trees should be planted in accordance with weather conditions and soil of every area. The Chief Secretary said the campaign was aimed at promoting plantation and every individual should take part in this activity considering it a national responsibility.