1,443 shopkeepers get KMC letters for alternative shops

The allocation of an alternative place for business to shopkeepers affected by the ongoing anti-encroachment operation in KMC markets began on Wednesday when a balloting for 1,443 shops for tenants carried out at the KMC Head Office.

The balloting was carried out in the presence of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shalwani, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin, and traders’ representatives Jamil Ahmed Paracha and Ateeq Mir.

The shopkeepers were handed over allocation letters of alternative shops in KMC markets and other places. The shopkeepers of the Empress Market were accommodated in Ranchoreline Market, Umer Farooqui Market in Khadda Market, Shopping Centre in Shahabuddin Market, Khori Garden Market and Mairaj Market in Furniture Marketa at PIDC, Jinnah Frame Market in Soldier Bazaar Market and Baloch Park at Nazimabad No.2. Other affected shopkeepers got letters for shops in the Frere Market.

Speaking on this occasion, Mayor Akhtar said a transparent procedure was adopted for providing alternative shops to affected people in the first phase and in the next phase the remaining 1,311 shopkeepers would be accommodated.

He said action against illegal constructions and other encroachments in parks, and on drains, footpaths and amenity plots was carried out on the orders of the Supreme Court, and besides the Karachi Municipal Corporation, the Government of Sindh, and the district administrations, other civic organisations, Rangers and police had been taking part in the campaign.

The court’s orders had been implemented, and now the relocation of the affected shopkeepers had been completed by 50 per cent, he said. The mayor told the shopkeepers that if they found any problem with this process they could contact the department or him. The change of shops was also possible and in this connection support would be provided to them.

He said the chief minister of Sindh, the minister for local government and the commissioner had provided his administration guidance in this process.

Akhtar was of the view that political parties used their powers in a wrong manner in the past, and the Supreme Court would be asked to stop the operation against encroachments with regard to residential buildings.

Earlier, Commissioner Shalwani said it was a good omen that affected shopkeepers were being allocated with alternate shops. He also congratulated the mayor and his team on making successful efforts in this regard.

The chairman of the Sindh Tajir Ittehad, Jamil Ahmed Paracha, and Ateeq Mair called it a historic step that thousands of affected traders had been provided with alternative business places.

Senior director anti encroachments Bashir Siddiqui, senior director estate Tasnim Ahmed, director land Kamal Ahmed, chairmen and chairperson of the KMC Council and different committees, and other elected representatives and officers also attended the event.

Illegal portion of building razed

A demolition team of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) pulled down the third floor of a building in Jamshed Town.

According to a press release issued by the SBCA on Wednesday, the illegally constructed third floor of a building on plot number 62-P, Block-2, was completely demolished.

Upon the directives of the apex court, the anti-encroachment drive in the metropolis has entered its next stage. A notification issued earlier ordered the demolition of portions, floors under construction and those built on unlawful grounds with the assistance of gas, water and electricity departments.

Moreover, it was revealed that structures that fell under encroachments were being listed, besides an additional list of land that since 2003 had had their proprietorship changed.