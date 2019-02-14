Patients suffer as OPDs, wards closed as young doctors strike again

A large number of patients on Wednesday faced immense difficulties for the second time in the ongoing month as doctors all over Sindh boycotted the out-patient departments (OPDs) as well as operation theatres and wards, forcing patients to return back to their homes or seek medical services at private hospitals and clinics at exorbitant charges.

Doctors from Karachi to Kashmore went on strike on the call of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh, which has been demanding an increase in the doctors’ salaries so that they are on a par with the salaries being enjoyed by the government doctors in Punjab.

Earlier at the start of February, the young doctors boycotted OPDs for three days to press the provincial government to increase their salaries. They called off their earlier strike when the health department assured them that their salaries would be increased within a week. However, as the department failed to keep its promise within the stipulated time, the YDA resorted to boycott once again on Wednesday.

Thousands of patients thronged to the emergency departments of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), Civil Hospital Karachi, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and other health facilities in the city to seek medical services as OPDs were closed due to the strike of young doctors who held protest demonstrations and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

“I brought my younger brother from Ibrahim Hyderi for a surgery of his thigh at the JPMC but doctors told me that they were on strike and could not perform the surgery. They are reluctant to give any date for the surgery, saying that unless their demands were met by the authorities, they would not resume their duties,” said Irfan Ahmed, attendant of a young patient who had to undergo orthopaedic surgery.

Several seriously sick children were sent to private hospitals and clinics by the hospitals’ administrations due to the overwhelming rush of patients at the emergency wards. A large number of patients had to return to their homes as the doctors refused to see them and provide medical consultation at the OPDs.

YDA Sindh Chairman Dr Umer Sultan censured the Sindh government for refusing to accept the doctors’ demands, saying despite making a commitment, the Sindh government did not issue any notification of an increase in doctors’ salaries while the government functionaries resorted to delaying tactics to diffuse their movement.

“It seems that perhaps the Sindh government does not want to give due rights and financial share to the doctors. Only one family is enjoying in Sindh while all other people, including doctors, are suffering as they are not being paid salaries that are commensurate with their qualification,” Dr Sultan said.

According to the YDA Sindh chairman, the strike was successful across Sindh as OPDs, operations theatres and wards at the government hospitals from Karachi to Kashmore remained deserted.

Doctors are not in favour of holding strikes and depriving patients of medical services, he said, adding that it was the Sindh government which made them go on strike as it was not willing to give them salaries equal to those being paid to their colleagues in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“We would continue our strike till our demands are met,” Dr Sultan said, adding that the doctors, however, would provide medical services to patients in serious condition at emergencies.

Health secretary’s version

Talking to The News, Sindh Health Secretary Saeed Awan said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had accepted the doctors’ demands and approved a summary forwarded by the health department. Now this proposal would be presented before the provincial cabinet for the approval and implementation, he added.

“I would urge young doctors to immediately call off their strike and serve the patients as their demands have been accepted and now provincial cabinet in its coming meeting would accord approval to the summary signed by the CM. Patients are suffering but doctors are unmoved, which is very unethical on the part of young doctors,” the health secretary said. Awan maintained that he was in contact with leaders of the YDA and had told them that such matters would take some time as a formal notification regarding the pay increase of doctors could not be issued without its approval by the cabinet.

“We have worked day and night, calculated salaries and allowances, and after seeking their financial implications on the provincial exchequer, sent the summary to the CM and he on the floor of the house announced to accept it. Now doctors needs to show some compassion and responsibility, and resume their duties instead of increasing patients’ sufferings,” the health secretary remarked.