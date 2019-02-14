close
February 14, 2019

Tough decisions

Newspost

The PTI government will have to take a few tough and unpopular decisions to meet the conditions of the IMF. While the removal of subsidies will help keep the circular debt in control, it will cause high inflation and an unrest in the country. But the subsidies can be reduced gradually, wherever feasible.The government should also keep a check on the devaluation of the rupee and must introduce well-planned financial policies to keep the currency stable against the strong dollar.

Dr Najeeb A Khan ( Islamabad )

