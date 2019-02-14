Karandaaz appoints Salim Raza to BoD

KARACHI: Karandaaz Pakistan has appointed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) former governor Salim Raza to its board of directors, a statement said on Wednesday.

Raza has over 40 years of experience in the banking and financial sector, and has held the position of the 15th SBP governor after having worked in international banking for 36 years.

His business experience covers credit and corporate finance, real estate, and global asset management. He has also been the CEO of Pakistan Business Council (PBC). During his tenure at the SBP and his association with PBC, many innovative initiatives were introduced to deepen the debt capital markets, broaden financial inclusion, increase access to credit for the agricultural and SME sectors, reform and improve efficiency within the banking sector, and advance the cause of economic empowerment. In September 2018, Raza was appointed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Economic Advisory Council, as a member representing the private sector.