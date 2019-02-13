Hussain claims Royal Palm Golf title

LAHORE: Hussain Hamid was at his perfect best to claim Royal Palm Monthly Golf Championship title here in perfect weather conditions on Tuesday.

A total of 63 outstanding amateur golf players assembled at the Royal Palm Golf Course to seek honors in the February 2019 segment of the event. Prominent ones like Nasir Mehmood, Abbas Ch, Samir Iftikhar and Shoaib Shams were hopeful of attaining success but after the conclusion of the 18 holes competition all of them ended up in disappointment.

Somehow the flow of their golf swings lacked the required level of expertise and as a result their scores just boomed. The accomplished one turned out to be young Hussain Hamid who managed to stay in control through accuracy and precision in shot making. All through the 18 holes tough going, he prevented unnecessary stroke losses and compiled a score of gross 79, which was the best one of the day. Through steady play he emerged as the victor and took home the prized trophy.

His nearest opponent turned out to be Faisal Sayid who was also equally reliable in his shot making but three puts on two occasions prevented him from ending up as the ultimate winner and he had to be content with the runners up prize.

Net section race in the handicap range 0-12, had its own heroes. The outstanding one was Sharjeel Awan and his score was net 71. Net section runner-up slot ended in the lap of Faisal Ali Malik whose net score was 74. And those who stood out in the handicap category 13-18 were Lt Gen (r) Hilal Hussain (first gross) and Agha Asad (runner up gross) and Imran Zafar (first) and Imran Haider (second) in the net section.

Senior section winner gross was the meticulous Azfar Hassan. Net winner amongst seniors was Hamid Sharif.At the conclusion of the tournament, Lt Gen (retd) Hilal Hussain gave away the prizes to the winners.