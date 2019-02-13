Two medical stores sealed

MANSEHRA: The district administration has sealed two medical stores and a petrol pumps and fined dozens of shopkeepers under charges of various sections in the city and its suburbs here on Tuesday.

“We have sealed a petrol pump and arrested its manager, who has been receiving extra-money from drivers and filling less petrol and diesel,” Moiz Sanaullah, the assistant commissioner, told reporters. A team of police raided the shops, general and medical stores on Kashmir Road, Abbottabad Road and Karakoram Highway.

He said that Attock Petrol Pump was sealed and its manager, Mohammad Shamshir, was arrested.