Partly cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City on Tuesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting the western parts of the country and was likely to persist in the upper parts till Friday. They predicted that cloudy weather conditions were expected in the upper and central parts of the country. However, rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills were expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions and Islamabad. Rainfall occurred in a number of cities, including Malamjabba, Parachinar, Kalam, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Balakot, Zhob, Kalat , Quetta, Skardu and Bagrote while snowfall was reported at Malamjabba. Tuesday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Bagrote city where the mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore it was 9°C and maximum was 20°C.