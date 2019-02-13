close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
February 13, 2019

School buses

Newspost

February 13, 2019

It is alarming to see such a large number of private cars, vans and wagons parked bumper to bumper across Peshawar Road near Westridge, Rawalpindi picking and dropping school-going children. The same is the case with the main GT Road near Sohan Bridge. It takes almost 30 minutes to cross these two points.

It can be tedious for ambulances or fire brigades to go through this mess. And these are not the only two places where bottlenecks are created. One wonders why we can’t have school buses like most Western countries have. Each bus is likely to replace at least 50 cars, eliminating the congestion on the roads.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi

