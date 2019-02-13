Irshad Ranjhani

The brutal death of Irshad Ranjhani has left many questions unanswered. What was even more horrifying was the fact that Irshad was not taken to the hospital in a timely manner. If the reports are anything to go by, when the body of Irshad was shifted to his home, his mother could not bear the shocking news and died of a heart attack. The chief justice must take suo-motu notice and ensure that the wrongdoer is punished.

Owais Gul

Sukkur

*****

Earlier last week, the president of the Jeay Sindh Tehreek (JST) party was killed by Bhains Colony’s UC chairman. This extrajudicial and unlawful killing must be strongly condemned. The culprit should be handed down severe punishment so that such incidents aren’t repeated.

Assad Ali

Dadu