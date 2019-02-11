‘Kamyab Jawan’ programme to be launched

Islamabad : Prime Minister’s Youth Affairs has planned to develop a ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

The programme is meant to create 1 million job opportunities through SME sector which would economically empower youth.

Abdual Rasheed, an official said that in this programme SMEDA will find the top most business ventures in the local and international market.