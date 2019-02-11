close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

‘Kamyab Jawan’ programme to be launched

Islamabad

A
APP
February 11, 2019

Islamabad : Prime Minister’s Youth Affairs has planned to develop a ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

The programme is meant to create 1 million job opportunities through SME sector which would economically empower youth.

Abdual Rasheed, an official said that in this programme SMEDA will find the top most business ventures in the local and international market.

