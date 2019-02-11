PFA busts gang selling used oil for cooking

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday busted a gang involved in sale and purchase of rancid/used oil for food preparation purposes in the name of bio-diesel business.

The operation was started from Rawalpindi under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman which was extended to other districts of Punjab after getting information and clues from the arrested accused.

The authority simultaneously carried out an operation against the facilitators and agents of the gang in Lahore, Okara and Bahawalpur. The enforcement teams seized 6,600kg harmful used oil which was prepared from 4,000kg waste of animals.

The PFA DG said that PFA sealed Abid Oil Dealer and Sheikh Abdul Qadir & Sons for selling used/rancid oil to food businesses after recycling in Rawalpindi. Used oil was purchased by different renowned food points and restaurants at low price. He said the raiding team confiscated 6,954 litre used oil and registered an FIR and handed two accused over to police. Similarly, PFA sealed Ijaz Fat Rendering Unit for selling unwholesome oil, failing to produce a record and doing business without getting a food licence.

Meanwhile, PFA stopped the production of Afzal Bio-Diesel and Bio-Speed Collection Centre in Bahawalpur by serving emergency prohibition orders on the business. The authority is investigating the matter of centre for getting more information, the PFA DG said.

He said used oil could not be used for preparation of food products. He said that it was compulsory for the dealers and production units associated with this business to maintain the record of the sale and purchase of oil.