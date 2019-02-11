close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

Crackdown on kite flying, wheelie continues

February 11, 2019

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU), during a crackdown, arrested 138 accused over kite-flying charges, 19 for doing wheelie, 25 target-offenders and four others under the Fire-arms Act during the last week.

SP Dolphin Squad Bilal Zafar, giving details of the weekly performance, said that Dolphins Squad and PRU recovered cash Rs 62,000, two cars, 32 motorcycles, nine cell-phones, 19 pistols, three rifles, a pump action, nine magazines,narcotics including bottles of liquor and 400-gram hashish from the accused.

To promote community policing, Dolphin and PRU helped1,129 people on different roads besides checking 21,000vehicles, 164,000 motorcycles and 102,000 persons.

