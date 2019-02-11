close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

Bad governance creates many issues: FM

National

I
INP
February 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Islamabad wanted to move forward with International Monetary Fund (IMF) but also seeking conditions not to increase burden on the people.

While talking to reporters before departing to Dubai, the foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will exchange views as key speaker in Global Governance Summit being organised in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan and especially the region needed of a good governance as lack of governance created many issues.

He said that PM Khan was seeking to introduce best model of good governance besides betterment in performance of institutions through reformations. Qureshi added that Pakistani dignitaries will also hold meetings with crown prince and UAE leadership during the day long visit.

