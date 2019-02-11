close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

Maxwell, bowlers power Melbourne Stars into semis

Sports

February 11, 2019

MELBOURNE: Glenn Maxwell set the platform with a blistering 82 off 43 balls, followed by a clinical performance from the bowlers which helped Melbourne Stars secure a crucial 94-run win over Sydney Sixers in the BBL game at the MCG on Sunday.

With a victory in their final league game, the Stars moved up to the fourth spot on the points table with 14 points to cement their spot in the semifinals, knocking out Brisbane Heat who with 13 points were hoping for a Sixers victory.

Brief scores: Melbourne Stars 168/6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 82, Peter Handscomb 35; Tom Curran 2-39) beat Sydney Sixers 74 in 13.4 overs (Daniel Hughes 12; Sandeep Lamichhane 3-11, Adam Zampa 2-15, Daniel Worrall 2-24) by 94 runs.

