Two police volunteers held for robbing, injuring teenager

Two police volunteers were arrested on Sunday over their alleged involvement in injuring a citizen for offering resistance to a robbing bid in the Tipu Sultan area.

Police officials said that the citizen identified as 19-year-old Abdul Basit Ali, son of Bashir Ali, was wounded in a firing incident in Block 8 of Admin Society within the limits of the Tipu Sultan police station late on Saturday night.

The teenager was later moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. He claimed that he was injured by the police volunteers, namely Adnan and Wasim, who opened fire at him after he offered resistance their robbing bid.

Upon the victim’s statement, police high-ups arrested both the volunteers and registered a case against them on Sunday. On the other hand, the arrested volunteers while defending themselves said that they opened fire at the victim mistaking him as a street criminal.

According to District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, a case has been registered against both the volunteers, and their weapon is also being verified as the Police Qaumi Razakars are not supposed to carry weapons. Further investigations are underway.