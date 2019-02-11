Davis retains WBA super featherweight world title

LOS ANGELES, California: Gervonta Davis retained his World Boxing Association super featherweight world title with a vicious first-round knockout of former world champion Hugo Ruiz on Saturday.

Unbeaten Davis lived up to his knockout-artist reputation with his 20th win inside the distance out of his 21 victories.The powerful southpaw hurt Ruiz with a straight left and then followed up with a three-punch combination capped by a right hook to the side of Ruiz’s face that dropped the challenger to a knee.

Ruiz, blood streaming from his nose, was able to rise but referee Jack Reiss called a halt at 2:59 of the first round.“Tonight I just wanted to put on a great performance,” said Davis, who posted his 12th straight knockout.

Ruiz was a late replacement for three-division champion Abner Mares, who withdrew from the bout two weeks ago with a detached retina in his right eye.Ruiz, a former super bantamweight world champion, was coming off a unanimous 12-round decision over Alberto Guevara on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao’s 12-round demolition of Adrien Broner and took the fight on 10 days’ notice.